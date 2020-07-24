'Protesters have no real ideology - they're just exploiting the situation'

Likud member Shlomo Venkin told Reshet Bet this morning that in his opinion, the majority of left-wingers demonstrating nightly outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem are simply trouble-makers.

"These are people without a clear ideology," he said. "They are exploiting the difficult situation we're in today solely in order to wreak more destruction. But we won the elections, Netanyahu received the largest number of seats, and the Supreme Court permitted him to form a government."

Turning to the topic of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Venkin said, "This was a totally unexpected epidemic. The doctors and professors had no idea of all of this [before it began]. There can never be such a thing as 100% success, and of course we made mistakes along the way, but we're learning from them, and in the end, Netanyahu will succeed," he asserted.