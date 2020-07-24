Former police chief: Police facing unprecedented challenges

Former Police Commissioner David Tzur was interviewed this morning on Galei Tzahal and asked for his opinion on the recent unruly protests taking place nightly outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem. 55 protesters were arrested last night alone.

"The lack of a permanent Commissioner is scandalous," Tzur said. "The entire police force is stretched to its limit - in terms of manpower, dealing with coronavirus-related matters etc. - and we are being brought into confrontation with the general public which vents its frustration against the police."

Tzur added that, "I don't remember the police ever having to face such challenges in the past. Perhaps we could compare the current situation to that at the time of the Disengagement [from Gaza]. Evacuating such large numbers of people never looks pretty."