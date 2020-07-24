WHO doctor: US, Brazil, India have ability to cope with Covid-19

The head of emergency planning at the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Mike Ryan, has asserted that the United States, Brazil, and India all have the ability to deal with the swift rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases that the three countries have seen in recent weeks.

"These are all strong, democratic countries," Ryan said, "and they absolutely have the ability to be dealing with this disease."

The three countries are those with the highest number of confirmed virus cases in the world.