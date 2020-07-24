China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the central Chinese city of Chengdu, the latest move in the diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Washington had previously told China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and yesterday, the United States arrested three Chinese nationals living within its borders, after it emerged that they had lied in their visa applications, claiming not to be affiliated in any way with the Chinese People's Liberation Army. A fourth Chinese national is reportedly holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, in order to evade arrest.

The United States has its embassy in the Chinese capital of Beijing, and five consulates, located in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, and Shen-Yang.