|
06:12
Reported
News BriefsAv 3, 5780 , 24/07/20
Abbas: Willing to resume peace talks if sovereignty is retracted
Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said he is willing to return to peace negotiations with Israel as soon as it retracts its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.
In a phone call with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Abbas expressed appreciation for Norway's principled support of the two-state solution and its rejection of any unilateral steps that disregard international law, Xinhua reported.
Last Briefs