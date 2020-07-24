PLO calls for participation in 'popular resistance'

The PLO Executive Committee is calling on the international community to formulate a mechanism to exert pressure on the "Israeli occupation" in order to stop its "aggression and crimes" against the Palestinian people, to impose sanctions against it, to boycott it and to prosecute it.

At a meeting held on Thursday, the PLO Executive Committee reiterated its opposition to Israel's ongoing attempts to establish facts on the ground in preparation for the implementation of the “annexation plan” by taking over land, demolishing houses and facilities in Area C, allowing “settlers” to occupy land and expanding “settlement construction.”