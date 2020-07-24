|
03:43
Reported
Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20
Officials: US fighter jet was at safe distance from Iranian passenger plane
A US F-15 fighter jet came within visual range of an Iranian passenger aircraft on Thursday but was at a safe distance, two US officials told Reuters on Thursday.
One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place over Syria. Earlier, the Iranian IRIB news agency reported that two US fighter jets came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers.
