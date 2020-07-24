|
WHO chief rejects 'baseless' allegation by Pompeo
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Thursday rejected as false an allegation by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he owed his position to a deal with China, AFP reports.
Pompeo had told a private meeting of MPs on Tuesday that the WHO had become a "political" body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head.
