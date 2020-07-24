|
Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20
Trump cancels Republican convention in Florida
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer hold part of the Republican Party’s nominating convention in Florida in August because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
“The timing for this event is not right,” Trump said in a White House press briefing. “It’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flare up in Florida. To have a big convention it’s not the right time.”
