FBI arrests 3 Chinese nationals for lying about ties to Chinese military

The FBI has arrested three Chinese nationals for lying on their visa applications, the BBC reports. A fourth Chinese national is also wanted by the FBI and has taken refuge in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

All four lied on their visa applications, declaring that they had never belonged to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

FBI agents have also questioned other suspects from 25 cities across the US, who allegedly have an "undeclared affiliation" with the PLA.

Justice Department attorney John C Demers said in a press release that, "This is another part of the Chinese Communist Party's plan to take advantage of our open society and exploit academic institutions."