22:39 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Iranian media reports Israeli military aircraft over Damascus Iranian television is reporting that an Israeli military aircraft passed "threateningly" close to an Iranian civilian plane over the skies of Damascus, forcing the plane to land at Beirut airport.