US House & Senate pass pro-Israel military spending provisions

AIPAC has commended the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives for including significant pro-Israel provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.

The measures passed include the United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2020, which incorporates authorization of $3.3 billion in annual U.S. security assistance to Israel through fiscal year 2028, as called for in the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding on security assistance.

Among the other provisions are $500 million for U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation with explicit sums allocated for both R&D and procurement for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow missile defense systems.