21:50 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Riot police struggling to stop two groups of protesters clashing Dozens of riot police are now outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, trying to prevent pro-Netanyahu protesters from clashing with left-wing protesters also at the scene.