Acting police commissioner: We won't condone violence at protests

Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen is currently in Jerusalem in order to supervise police operations at the two demonstrations that are being held this evening outside the Prime Minister's Residence.

After speaking with officers at the scene, Cohen said, "Our job is to enable people to exercise their right to protest while ensuring that the protest is conducted according to the law, no matter what the political views held by the protesters - this is what we have been doing until now, and this is what we will continue to do.

"On the other hand, the welfare and safety of the public overrides everything else, and therefore we will not permit violence, vandalism, or attacks on police officers or citizens. I call on all protesters to keep their protest clean of all violence and disruption of public order, and to adhere to police guidelines and not allow the protests to deteriorate into violent confrontations."