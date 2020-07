21:38 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 How much of Europe’s money goes to killers of Jews? Read more Europe cannot claim ignorance. It is the donor's responsibility to see where the money goes and who is employed at the NGOs they fund.Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs