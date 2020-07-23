21:31 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 MK Yaalon: Public has no faith in this awful government Responding to recent polls that have shown public confidence in the government collapsing, MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) said: "The polls are reflecting the feeling that I'm getting from all parts of the country. There's no confidence in this awful government. There's no faith in the leadership. The government, and the man at its helm, have no mandate to continue in their positions." ► ◄ Last Briefs