Blue & White: PM should get down to work and stop electioneering

Responding to the Prime Minister's statement at this evening's press conference that the Blue & White party is preventing the government from passing a budget, a spokesperson from Blue & White said:

"The Prime Minister should stop trying to drag the country into elections. Instead, there are two things he should be doing: dealing with the coronavirus crisis by passing a long-term budget; and committing himself to abide by the agreement he signed two months ago.

"Israeli citizens realize by now that political game-playing isn't going to get the bills paid."