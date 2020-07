21:16 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Derech Eretz MKs submit bill to postpone final date for passing budget The Derech Eretz party (comprised of MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser, who broke off from the Telem party to join the unity government) has submitted a draft proposal that would postpone the final date by which a budget can be passed and the Knesset dispersed. ► ◄ Last Briefs