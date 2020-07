20:40 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 PM: We're trying to avoid national closure, but if we need it, we will Speaking at a press conference this evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that the government is doing what it can to avoid having to impose a nationwide closure, but that if circumstances arise under which it becomes necessary, a closure will be imposed. ► ◄ Last Briefs