PM: Prof. Gamzu to have full authority over testing, quarantine rules etc.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that the government's new coronavirus project manager, Professor Ronni Gamzu, will receive full authority to oversee testing, epidemiological investigations, and quarantine rules.

"Professor Gamzu has wide-ranging experience [in the field of public health]," Netanyahu said. "He has dealt with cancer treatment with a great measure of success, and I am sure that he will help us to succeed in this battle against the coronavirus as well."