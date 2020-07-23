German researchers train sniffer dogs to identify Covid-19 virus

Researchers working at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hannover, Germany, are reporting that they have succeeded in training sniffer dogs to detect Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Reporting on the study, the BBC notes that after just a week of training, dogs correctly categorized samples in 94% of cases.

If their findings can be replicated, sniffer dogs could be deployed in locations such as airports and large-scale public events. Several other countries, including the UK and Israel, have been attempting similar projects, so far without published results.