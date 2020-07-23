UK accuses Russia of firing weapon in outer space

Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, head of the United Kingdom's Space Directorate, has accused Russia of firing a weapon in outer space.

The BBC reports Smyth's statement that: "We are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile with the characteristics of a weapon."

Smyth added that, "Actions like this threaten the peaceful use of space and risk causing debris that could pose a threat to satellites and the space systems on which the world depends.

"We call on Russia to avoid any further such testing. We also urge Russia to continue to work constructively with the UK and other partners to encourage responsible behaviour in space."