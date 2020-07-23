Proposed name change of Har Nof neighborhood canceled

The Jerusalem municipality's Naming Committee has canceled the proposed name change to the Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Nof.

Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon was behind the proposal, wishing to memorialize the name of Rabbi Ovadya Yosef ztz"l and rename Har Nof, where the rabbi lived, "Ne'ot Yosef." However, local residents firmly opposed the move, resulting in the cancelation of the proposal this evening.