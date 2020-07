19:45 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 1,022 new corona cases since midnight; serious cases more than 300 The Health Ministry reports 1,022 new coronavirus cases since midnight with a total number of seriously ill patients having eclipsed 300. The number of those who have died from the virus has risen to 440. ► ◄ Last Briefs