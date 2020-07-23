Israel joins management of Food and Ag.Org., displays expertise

Israel has recently joined the management of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), a United Nations body.

Israel has taken on this task because of her desire to take a leading role in management of the world's food supply.

Alon Bar, a senior official in the Foreign Ministry elaborated on Israel's interest in involvement in this sector.

"The State of Israel leads in the area of managing global food supply along with the necessary technology to secure it. We can contribute a great deal to international organizations concerned with food supply and assistance to needy countries, especially against the backdrop of the coronavirus," Bar said.

Forty Israeli companies occupied with food security participated in a recent seminar on the subject held by the FAO.