Blue and White's vote to ban conversion therapy: New elections next?

A vote by the center-left Blue and White party to ban conversion therapy could lead to new elections according to Likud Knesset member Keti Shitrit.

"The Likud does not want to go to elections but still prefers to be in a right-wing coalition," Shitrit said in an interview with radio 103 FM.

Conversion therapy refers to treatment which assists individuals in changing their sexual orientation, a practice generally frowned upon by homosexuals.