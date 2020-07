18:36 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Final decision: Summer school to continue until August 6th Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has confirmed after consultation with officials from the Health and Education Ministries that summer school will continue until August 6th in its present form up to fourth grade. ► ◄ Last Briefs