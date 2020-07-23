|
17:49
Reported
News BriefsAv 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
FM Gabi Ashkenazy: 'Our diplomats are soldiers without uniforms"
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at a Foreign Affairs and Security Committee meeting expressed his admiration for those who serve in the Israeli diplomatic corps abroad.
"Our diplomats are soldiers without uniforms, working around the world and around the clock," Ashkenazi said.
During the meeting, emphasis was placed on procedures for bringing needed medical supplies to Israel from other countries as well as Israel's efforts at bringing home its citizens from abroad during the corona crisis.
Last Briefs