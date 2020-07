17:12 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Min. of Health inaugurates women's emergency room at Shamir Med. Ctr. Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein inaugurated a women's emergency room at the Shamir Medical Center. The emergency room will also serve women rushed to the hospital prior to giving birth. The Shamir Medical Center is located in Be'er Yaakov, 15 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs