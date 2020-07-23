|
16:50
Reported
Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
'They tried to kill me': Policeman describes assault by leftists
A police officer present at a demonstration last week outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem described the assault he absorbed at the hands of leftists.
"The protestors attacked me in a new and barbaric way. I was punched in the face and kicked in the stomach. This was not regular violence. They tried to kill me. Only later did I feel the pain in my ankle which had been broken. If not for the help of two civilians, they would have killed me."
