16:33 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 El Al pilots ask to cancel agreement between Histadrut and El Al mgmt. El Al pilots have made a request in court to cancel the agreement between the Histadrut (Israeli labor union) and El Al management. The request comes after the pilots' claim that the labor union is not representing them fairly in discusssions with El Al management.