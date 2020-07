16:11 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Student rights bill signed by every party except Blue and White Blue and White representatives refused to sign a bill that would expand student rights. The expanded rights would include reduction in tuition fees during a crisis and appointment of an individual who would serve as a direct connection between students and their educational institutions. ► ◄ Last Briefs