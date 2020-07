15:47 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Amos Yadlin: IDF ready for Hezbollah strike Read more Former chief of military intelligence says Hezbollah would be making 'serious mistake' by attacking Israel - 'IDF ready for serious attack.' ► ◄ Last Briefs