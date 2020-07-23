15:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20

Netanyahu: 'I will continue to appoint justice and police officials'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu through his attorneys stated today that he retains the right to appoint senior justice and police officials, despite a contrary view on the part of Avichai Mandelblit, the current Attorney General.

Despite the criminal charges he currently faces, Netanyahu says there is no preventing him from appointing a new Head of the Police and Attorney General.

Last Briefs