News BriefsAv 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
Netanyahu: 'I will continue to appoint justice and police officials'
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu through his attorneys stated today that he retains the right to appoint senior justice and police officials, despite a contrary view on the part of Avichai Mandelblit, the current Attorney General.
Despite the criminal charges he currently faces, Netanyahu says there is no preventing him from appointing a new Head of the Police and Attorney General.
