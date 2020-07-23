'Whoever does not wear a mask is like a walking time bomb.'

Rav David Yosef from the Torah Sages Council of the Shas (ultra-orthodox Sephardic) party has issued a proclamation to his students. In it he calls anyone who does not wear a mask "a walking time bomb."

Rav Yosef likens someone who does not wear a mask to a "rodef," a term in Jewish law for someone who intends to murder another person. In such a case, it is permissible to kill the rodef.