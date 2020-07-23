'This virus is horrible. It's not the flu'

In an interview with radio 103 FM, real estate tycoon Roni Maneh discussed his experience with COVID-19 following his recovery.

"I feel okay. I caught it at a party. No one understands that this is a horrible virus.It's not the flu," Maneh said.

"I can give you examples of athletes who caught it and almost needed ventilators. This virus attacks everything it can -- memory, sense of taste and smell, ability to breathe," Maneh shared.