Histadrut will contest accusations made against it by El Al pilots in court

The Histadrut has announced that it will respond in court to the request of the El Al pilots' committee not to recognize the agreement signed between the Histadrut and the El Al management that provides for various cuts to enhance efficiency and hopefully rescue the beleaguered airline company.

"It is unacceptable for pilots to sully the name of the Histadrut when it is fighting on their behalf, in a submission that is full of inaccuracies," the statement reads. "The Histadrut advocates dialogue and cooperation and will continue to negotiate with all the various committees that represent El Al employees."

