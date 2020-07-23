Health Minister: We need to make sure health system can continue to cope

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is currently on a tour of Assaf Harofeh hospital, and during his visit, he commented on yesterday's appointment of Professor Ronni Gamzu as the government's coronavirus project manager.

"I am delighted that someone as competent as Professor Gamzu has been appointed to help with everything related to the battle against the coronavirus epidemic," he said. "We take the best people, with the aim of gaining control over the upward curve of transmissions, and we're doing everything we can to battle this terrible plague. One of our primary goals is to enable the health system to continue to function."