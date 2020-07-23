|
News BriefsAv 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
Next week: Extreme heatwave conditions, public warned to take precautions
The Health Ministry has announced that, based on meteorological reports, next week there will be severe to extreme heatwave conditions across the country, starting this weekend.
The Ministry urged people, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to avoid exposure to the sun and to remain indoors, and especially to refrain from unnecessary physical activity. People should also make sure to drink sufficient amounts and to remain in air-conditioned surroundings as much as possible.
