Gen. Amos Yadlin: IDF certainly preparing for major Hezbollah operation

Head of the Institute for National Security Studies, Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin, has addressed the possibility that Hezbollah could attempt to attack IDF forces following the killing of one of its operatives.

Writing on Twitter, Yadlin suggested that, "It is quite likely that Hezbollah will attempt to retaliate, in a pinpoint or merely symbolic manner. The problem is that once hostilities break out, it's not the strategists who decide on the course of events that follow, but rather the dynamics of the hostilities themselves. Random statistics related to hits or misses and so forth will determine whether the confrontation remains limited or whether a full-fledged fight breaks out - or worse."

Yadlin noted that, "The potential of escalation always exists, and I have no doubt that the IDF is also preparing for a major Hezbollah operation, which would be a strategic error on their part. The IDF is certainly preparing relevant responses to any attacks, both on Hezbollah forces on the front lines and on the organization's advanced weapons storehouses deeper in Lebanon."