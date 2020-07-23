France to distribute 40m free reusable face masks to low-income citizens

The French Health Minister has announced that the government will hand out 40 million reusable face masks to low-income citizens, The Guardian reports.

According to Le Parisien, it costs a family with two children over 11 around 228 Euros ($264) per month to purchase disposable masks, or 96 Euros ($111) for washable ones.

New rules require people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. People found without masks can be fined 135 Euros ($156).