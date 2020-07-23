Prof. Levine: 'No logic in banning activities solely on weekends'

Professor Hagai Levin, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health, has spoken at today's meeting of the Knesset's coronavirus committee, addressing the question of whether to authorize the government's closure of gyms.

"There is definitely a danger involved in enclosed spaces where face masks are not worn," Levine said. "We should be encouraging outdoor activities, and for the time being, we should certainly be imposing more severe restrictions to curb virus transmission."

Levine also expressed doubt that closures restricted solely to weekends would prove helpful, saying, "There does not seem to be any logic in differentiating between activities conducted during the week and those at the weekend."