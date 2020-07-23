|
12:31
Reported
News BriefsAv 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
Rothschild Foundation to fund degrees for discharged soldiers
The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation has informed the deputy Finance Minister, Yitzhak Cohen, that it has decided to donate NIS 70 million to fund studies for discharged soldiers who have completed their IDF service.
"This special donation will enable soldiers to continue their studies toward a bachelor's degree, under the 'Mimadim leLimudim' [from uniform to studies] program," the Foundation stated.
