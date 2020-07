12:26 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Histadrut to distribute thousands of food parcels to self-employed workers Following a decision by the Histadrut chairman, Arnon Bar David, the Histadrut will be distributing thousands of food parcels to self-employed workers, worth a total of NIS 350 each. The parcels will be distributed without charge straight to people's homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs