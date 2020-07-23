|
12:22
Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20
Court releases 3 Jewish farmers from jail after Arab attempted lynch
The Petah Tikva District Court has ordered the release of three Jewish farmers who were arrested earlier this week after Arabs attempted a lynching against them near Maale Shomron.
The Court rejected a police request to release the men only on strict conditions. Instead, two of the farmers were issued with distancing orders for several days, and the third man was sent to several days' house arrest.
