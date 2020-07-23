Biden gaining support among traditionally pro-Trump sectors, & vice versa

US polling is continuing to show presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of US President Donald Trump, NBC News reports, although the demographics supporting the two candidates give pause for thought.

Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Biden leading Trump 51 percent to 40 percent, up from a 7-point lead in June.

However, it is interesting to note that Trump seems now to be more popular among non-whites than he was in the previous election, when he faced Hillary Clinton - while Biden is gaining support among seniors and whites without college degrees, sectors that were presumed to be strongly pro-Trump.

Trump leads Biden 55% vs. 37% among whites without college degrees, whereas in 2016, he led Clinton 59% vs. 35% in the same demographic.