Chinese researcher accused of lying on visa application, flees to consulate

A Chinese researcher has reportedly taken refuge in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, after being charged of lying to the FBI about her service in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, The Guardian reports.

In her visa application, Juan Tang claimed that she never served in the PLA, but subsequent investigations as well as a search of her apartment revealed this to have been a lie, which Juan denies.

The incident further strains relations between China and the United States, following the latter's closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, due to allegations of theft of "American intellectual property and private information." China has threatened to retaliate.