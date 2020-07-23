MK Shmuli: Gov't should focus on what's important despite disagreements

Addressing the latest intra-government dispute, Welfare and Labor Minister MK Itzik Shmuli said that the government's members should heed the call of President Rivlin to set aside their differences and work together for the common good.

"This isn't anyone's dream government," he said. "But even if we don't all agree on many things, we should be able to come together to focus on the biggest crisis the country has faced, and address the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and the economic crisis."