10:37 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 President to Government: 'Stop discourse on early elections; it's a terrible possibility' President Reuven Rivlin calls to avoid possibility of elections: 'State of Israel is no rag doll you drag around as you squabble.'