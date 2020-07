10:14 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 Av 2, 5780 , 23/07/20 MK Zohar: If Blue & White don't change their approach, gov't will break up Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said today that the political cooperation between the Likud and Blue & White cannot continue in its current format - something will have to change, or else the government is likely to collapse. ► ◄ Last Briefs